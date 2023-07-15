Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $0.88 on Top Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Tezos has a total market cap of $831.19 million and $15.83 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002903 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002084 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002507 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 966,373,301 coins and its circulating supply is 945,205,858 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

