The Brink’s Company (BCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 1st

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

Brink’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brink’s to earn $7.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Brink’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Brink’s stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Brink’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

