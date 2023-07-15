The City of London Investment Trust plc (CTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

The City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.05 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The City of London Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON CTY opened at GBX 397 ($5.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The City of London Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 366.50 ($4.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 432 ($5.56). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 403.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 414.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,970.00 and a beta of 0.68.

The City of London Investment Trust Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

