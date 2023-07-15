The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 294.1% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLU stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 16,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,433. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,900 shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $25,099.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $62,126.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

