The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.1672 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

