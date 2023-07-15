The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.66. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GBX. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,790.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

