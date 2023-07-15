The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $38.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
GBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies
In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,790.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.
Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:GBX opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.66.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 63.53%.
Greenbrier Companies Company Profile
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
