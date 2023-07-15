The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $38.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

GBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,790.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after buying an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,051 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,260,000 after purchasing an additional 380,048 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,073,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GBX opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.