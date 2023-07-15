The Mission Group’s (TMG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

The Mission Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 46 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.46. The stock has a market cap of £41.87 million, a PE ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 0.93. The Mission Group has a 52-week low of GBX 40.80 ($0.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 65 ($0.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Mission Group news, insider Mark Lund bought 50,000 shares of The Mission Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,162.61). 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Advertising & Digital, Media Buying, Events, and Public Relations segments. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.