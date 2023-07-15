The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Short Interest Update

The Restaurant Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSTGF remained flat at $0.47 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares. The Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.