The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 197.2% from the June 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,969. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.33.

The Swatch Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.1895 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About The Swatch Group

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

