The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 197.2% from the June 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
The Swatch Group Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 38,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,969. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.25. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $18.33.
The Swatch Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.1895 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from The Swatch Group’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Swatch Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.