Threshold (T) Price Hits $0.0242 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $241.69 million and $85.50 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020892 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014404 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,293.52 or 1.00039845 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,832,515,135.004223 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02446988 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $29,664,131.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

