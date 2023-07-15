Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Short Interest Down 64.3% in June

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDWRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

Tidewater Renewables stock remained flat at $5.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $8.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97.

About Tidewater Renewables

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.