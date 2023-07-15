Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 685.5% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 895.1% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 136,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 122,367 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,073,093,000,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 45,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,774. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

