Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 0.4 %

TRT stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

