Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

CRBU has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRBU opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $386.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 737.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 million. Research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caribou Biosciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,355,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 156,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,632,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after buying an additional 788,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,939,000 after buying an additional 561,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

