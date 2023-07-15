UBS Group Begins Coverage on Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 189.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

