UBS Group Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $525.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $390.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $390.23.

Shares of NFLX opened at $441.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $402.50 and its 200-day moving average is $354.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $174.56 and a fifty-two week high of $456.48.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after buying an additional 149,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

