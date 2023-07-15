UBS Group Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $527.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on URI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $428.69.

United Rentals Stock Down 2.8 %

URI opened at $445.45 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $244.20 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 39.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in United Rentals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in United Rentals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

