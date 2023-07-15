Ultra (UOS) Reaches Market Cap of $61.87 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $61.87 million and $811,622.01 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,602,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 339,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18004937 USD and is down -1.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,000,376.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars.

