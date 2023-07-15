UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $998.92 million, a P/E ratio of -24.53, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.27.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.39%.

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,063 shares of company stock worth $17,002 in the last 90 days. 9.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after purchasing an additional 264,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,273,000 after acquiring an additional 154,819 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 290,576 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,053,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.