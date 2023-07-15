uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) COO Sells $171,729.12 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) COO Pierre Caloz sold 15,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $171,729.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pierre Caloz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get uniQure alerts:

On Friday, June 16th, Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $54,896.00.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of QURE opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. uniQure has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of uniQure by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in uniQure by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in uniQure by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.