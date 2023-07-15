Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $3.37 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $5.84 or 0.00019227 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.37 billion and $77.26 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00313060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012922 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003270 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

