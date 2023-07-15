USA Compression Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of 512.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 567.6%.

Shares of USAC opened at $20.45 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. The firm had revenue of $197.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

