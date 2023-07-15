UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Trading Up 16.1 %

UTStarcom stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.13% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.