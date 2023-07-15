VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

VeriSign Price Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $216.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.58. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $169.24 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total transaction of $134,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.40, for a total transaction of $134,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,454.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,473. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in VeriSign by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

