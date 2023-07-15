Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $37,589.20 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,339.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00312851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.28 or 0.00838101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00545730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00063828 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00123075 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,195,210 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

