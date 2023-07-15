Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a growth of 585.8% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,381,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 240,890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,021,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,530,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,328,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 786,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,812,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after acquiring an additional 102,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 957,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,984 shares in the last quarter.

NFJ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 83,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,397. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

