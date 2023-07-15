VRES (VRS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $17.27 Million

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VRES has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

