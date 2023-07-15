Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.31 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.21 or 0.00010598 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $90.31 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020737 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014389 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,337.90 or 1.00038509 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.29243393 USD and is up 6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,543,185.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars.

