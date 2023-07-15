Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Walker & Dunlop from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

WD opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.78. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $115.19.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

