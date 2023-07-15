Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target to $15.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.39.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PEB stock opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -10.26%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after purchasing an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,683,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,796,000 after acquiring an additional 543,124 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 745,663 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,156 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 49 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,500 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.