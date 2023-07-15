Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 91.2% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of GDO remained flat at $12.51 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,685. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $14.55.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

