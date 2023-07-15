Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 107.1% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 57.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

PAI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,238. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.