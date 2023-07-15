Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 603.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Performance

NYSE WHG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 8,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374. The stock has a market cap of $103.74 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 278,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

