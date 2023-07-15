WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 34,072 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

