WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 905,942 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 387,394 shares.The stock last traded at $81.14 and had previously closed at $80.40.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

