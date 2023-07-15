WOW-token Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $29.29 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.06 million and $29.29 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002772 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006806 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000507 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00011619 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
