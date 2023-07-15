Wrapped BNB Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $572.49 million and $118.67 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for about $248.51 or 0.00819797 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,303,642 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

