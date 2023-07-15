WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WW. UBS Group raised their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

NASDAQ WW opened at $8.05 on Thursday. WW International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $633.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.77 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other WW International news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WW International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of WW International by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

