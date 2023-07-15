XYO (XYO) Market Capitalization Achieves $47.87 Million

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $47.87 million and $357,066.18 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00020863 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014283 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,320.51 or 1.00028923 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000082 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00374278 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $594,463.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.