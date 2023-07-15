Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Weyerhaeuser in a report released on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.