Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $159.12. The company has a market cap of $416.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

