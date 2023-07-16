1,250 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in American Express by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.65.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $173.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.72 and its 200 day moving average is $163.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

