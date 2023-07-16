18,411 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Bought by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000. Carlisle Companies comprises about 3.1% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.67.

NYSE CSL opened at $266.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

