2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

TWOU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on 2U from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on 2U from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 2U by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,880,000 after acquiring an additional 159,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 2U by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,153,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,707,000 after buying an additional 458,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,817,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 77,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 2U by 7.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,609,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 108,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

2U Trading Down 2.2 %

TWOU opened at $3.97 on Friday. 2U has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $319.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 2U will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

