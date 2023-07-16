3M (NYSE:MMM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.25.

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

3M stock opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in 3M by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,344,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $982,157,000 after purchasing an additional 466,291 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

