757 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $412.77. 3,680,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,948. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $414.71. The company has a market cap of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.