860 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Danaher by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 80,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 21,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Danaher by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.88.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $240.53 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $177.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.57 and its 200 day moving average is $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

