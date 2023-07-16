ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.19 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $154.90 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,312.50 or 1.00023354 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002187 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $271.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

