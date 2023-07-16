Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $105,500.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,758,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,098,429.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $101,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 2,500 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $24,275.00.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $933.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Accel Entertainment ( NYSE:ACEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $293.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Articles

